EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,716,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

