Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $375.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

