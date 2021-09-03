FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.91. The company had a trading volume of 95,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,973. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $389.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

