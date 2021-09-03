Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastly were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fastly by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 73.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 116.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Fastly by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fastly by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,602,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

