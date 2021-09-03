Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.67. 77,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,462,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Get Fastly alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.