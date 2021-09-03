Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FURCF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.