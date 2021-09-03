FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitae by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Invitae by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Invitae by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invitae by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invitae by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $670,587.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

