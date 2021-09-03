FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 38,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $449.40 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $453.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.45 and its 200 day moving average is $388.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

