FDx Advisors Inc. Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

