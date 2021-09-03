FDx Advisors Inc. Has $981,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,835. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.