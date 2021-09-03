FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,255 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.