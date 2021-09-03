FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $250.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $250.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

