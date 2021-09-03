Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from £107 to £108. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ferguson traded as high as £105.85 ($138.29) and last traded at £104.55 ($136.60), with a volume of 16622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £105.05 ($137.25).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,539.68. The company has a market capitalization of £23.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

