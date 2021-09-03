Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 12.3%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were down 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 279,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,235,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $6,061,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 651,292 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,111,866 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.