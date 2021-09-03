Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.19% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2,379.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 413,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 397,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,919.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 86,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 254.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

