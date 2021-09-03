Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.22. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,137. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30.

