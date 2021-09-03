Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 72 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 674.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 22.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,901 shares of company stock worth $23,612,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $368.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.78.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.