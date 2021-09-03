FIGS’s (FIGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Bank of America initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.45.

FIGS stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

