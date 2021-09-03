Financial Review: Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Koninklijke DSM shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ecovyst and Koninklijke DSM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Koninklijke DSM 5.88% 10.06% 5.27%

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke DSM has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and Koninklijke DSM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Koninklijke DSM 1 3 4 0 2.38

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. Koninklijke DSM has a consensus target price of $189.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.95%. Given Koninklijke DSM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke DSM is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and Koninklijke DSM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.65 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.37 Koninklijke DSM $9.26 billion 4.14 $577.96 million $1.18 44.75

Koninklijke DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke DSM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke DSM beats Ecovyst on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups. The Materials segment includes DSM Engineering Plastics, DSM Dyneema, and DSM Resins & Functional Materials. The Innovation Center segment enables and accelerates the innovation power and speed of its core businesses. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Herleen, the Netherlands.

