Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Acquires 60,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

