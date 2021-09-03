FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.20 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001465 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 778,446,617 coins and its circulating supply is 351,484,284 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

