First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

FRBA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. Research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

