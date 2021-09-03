First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FBIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,058,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $236.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

