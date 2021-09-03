First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

