First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.10. 2,960,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

