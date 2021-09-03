First Long Island Investors LLC Invests $219,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,513 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 44.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 473,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,973. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

