First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. 952,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,800. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,707.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,418.24. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.