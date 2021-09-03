First National Trust Co Acquires 283 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

