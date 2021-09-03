First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

