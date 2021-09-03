First National Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

