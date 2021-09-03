First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $119.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

