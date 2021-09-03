First National Trust Co Sells 1,112 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

