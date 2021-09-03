First National Trust Co Sells 266 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,309,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,469,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $119.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.