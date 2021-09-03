First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,442,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 3,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.