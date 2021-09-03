First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.11

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.11 and last traded at $130.11, with a volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 15,550.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.