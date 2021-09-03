FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,200 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 6.84% of Provident Financial worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PROV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.