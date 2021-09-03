FJ Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ladder Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,391. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

