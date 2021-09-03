FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 167,900 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,900 shares during the quarter. Premier Financial comprises about 2.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $9,682,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,139,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.92. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,968. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.