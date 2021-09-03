Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.
Shares of FLR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
See Also: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.