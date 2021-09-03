Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

