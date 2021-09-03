Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce sales of $443.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.44 million and the highest is $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOCS. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

