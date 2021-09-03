Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
