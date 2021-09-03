Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,528. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

