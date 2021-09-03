Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 20.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,842,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 1,578.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortive by 84.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

