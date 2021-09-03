Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $152.61 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

