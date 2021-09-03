Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$182.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$187.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$174.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

