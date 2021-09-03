Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $386.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $389.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

