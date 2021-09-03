Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $18.18

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $17.80. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 6,904 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

