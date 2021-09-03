FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BlackRock, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $38.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $38.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

NYSE BLK opened at $950.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $833.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

