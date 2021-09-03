FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.02.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.63 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.11.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

