FY2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $10.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.35.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $460.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.42. The company has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

