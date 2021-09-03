FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Opthea Limited Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opthea in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.25). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
OPT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
