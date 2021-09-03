FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Opthea Limited Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opthea in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.25). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

OPT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

